Businessman held re ‘court bomb threat’ again remanded in custody Loop Jamaica

The businessman who has been charged with creating public mischief relative to a bomb threat that was directed at the St Catherine Parish Court, will have to wait until December 11 for a report to determine whether he has any criminal records to be produced ahead of a renewed bail application on his behalf.

Michael Glenford was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.

Glenford is the operator of a wholesale and liquor store in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

During the court proceedings, prosecutors requested that the accused man’s criminal records be made available before another bail application is heard.

Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague also used the opportunity to urge police investigators to produce a preliminary Communication Forensic and Cyber Crime Division (CFCD) report to assist the court in the matter.

This was after police investigators earlier informed her that it would take approximately two months for the full CFCD report to be prepared.

Glenford was arrested on Friday, November 10, the same day a bomb threat disrupted proceedings at the St Catherine Parish Court.

But when the case against him was first mentioned on last Tuesday, the accused man’s attorney, Damion Heslop, argued that on the day in question, his client was at the Spanish Town-based courthouse for a civil matter in which someone owed him money.

Heslop denied that his client had any involvement in the bomb threat, as well as any other similar threats that were issued earlier in the week.

But prosecutors said the police have allegedly linked a phone number that was used to make the threat at the court to Glenford.

The St Catherine Parish Court was among 84 institutions, the majority of which were schools, that were impacted by bomb threats over a four-day period, resulting in the closure of the institutions and major disruptions of the daily activities there.

The bomb threat was issued at the Spanish Town Hospital on Thursday, November 16, similar to the one which was issued on Friday, November 10.

All of the overall bomb threats have so far been deemed to have been hoaxes.