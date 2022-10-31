Businessman intervenes, foils phone robbers in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

A businessman who is a licensed firearm holder, helped to foil a robbery along Mountain View Avenue at the intersection with Stanton Terrace in St Andrew on Saturday afternoon.

Reports are that the businessman saw a robbery being committed by two men at the intersection, and intervened.

The men robbed the victim of a phone and ran, and the licensed firearm holder gave chase.

Another businessman soon joined the chase, and the men were found hiding in a gully.

They were reportedly found with several cellular phones.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, confirmed that the Stadium police took two alleged robbers into custody.

The police theorised that the men were on a robbery spree because of the number of phones they had in their possession.

Of the two suspects in custody, one is said to have been on the police’s radar and is known to be from Rockfort in East Kingston.

Formal charges expected to be laid against the two men after the police’s investigations are completed.