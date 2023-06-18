Businessman killed, licensed firearm stolen in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Businessman killed, licensed firearm stolen in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Businessman killed, licensed firearm stolen in St Ann

Sunday Jun 18

Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

A businessman was shot dead and his licensed firearm reportedly stolen by his attackers at his home in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann on Sunday.

The deceased is 41-year-old Andrew Dawkins, who operated Big Food and Grill Restaurant on Main Street in St Ann’s Bay.

Reports are that shortly before 1am on Sunday, Dawkins arrived home and was let inside by his wife.

Shortly after, he went to the back of the home to check on his livestock, and gunshots were later heard.

The police were alerted, and on their arrival, Dawkins’ body was found with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Further checks by the police revealed that the businessman’s licensed 9mm Glock pistol had been stolen by his attackers.

The police are probing the development.

Jackson, participating in her first 100m r
Twin sisters Tia and Tika Rutherford are passionate about giving back and helping the less fortunate.
Two-time world champions West Indies secured a 39-run win over the USA on the opening day of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe on Sunday.
An unidentified man was shot and killed during a reported confrontation with the police on Burley Road, Kingston 10 at about 7:30 pm, on Friday, June 16.

