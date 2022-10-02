Businessman ‘likely’ to answer drug charges in US – prosecutor Loop Jamaica

A 60-year-old businessman who is accused of being involved in a drug trafficking network operating between Jamaica and the United States, has purportedly indicated that he will not be challenging a request for him to be extradited to the United States.

Hugh Fraser did not appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court when the matter was mentioned on Friday, but a prosecutor told the presiding judge that the accused man intends to waive his right to an extradition hearing.

This would pave the way for him to face prosecution in the United States.

Fraser was not brought to court due to another matter relative to him in St James, where he was initially arrested in a targeted anti-narcotics operation by police-military teams.

The judge set the matter for mention on October 13.

Fraser, who was arrested in Montego Bay, is wanted for attempting to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

According to reports, between January and December of 2021, American investigators came to the conclusion that he was part of a drug-trafficking network that supplied large amounts of cocaine to people in Pennsylvania in the United States.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals Service assisted local law enforcement agencies, including the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), in apprehending Fraser.