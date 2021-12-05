Businessman offered bail after allegedly killing friend amid drinks | Loop Jamaica

Businessman David Lee who was charged with the murder of his friend, Kimorlay Forbes, while they were having drinks in Allside, Trelawny earlier this year, was granted bail on Friday.

Lee, who was charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm stemming from the incident, was offered bail in the sum of $800,0000.

He was represented by attorney Christopher Townsend, who made the successful bail application.

Lee is to return to court on January 21 next year.

Tragedy struck at about 5:30 pm on Sunday, May 9 while a number of friends were being treated to alcoholic beverages by Lee, the operator of Spicy Hill Farms Limited, which is located at Allside in Wait-a-Bit, Trelawny.

It is alleged that during the jollification, the business owner at one point pushed Forbes in his face, then used his licensed firearm to shoot him several times.

Residents alerted the police to the development and on their arrival, law enforcers found Forbes suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Crime scene investigators reportedly removed a total of 11 spent casings, two expended bullets and a live 9mm cartridge from the scene of the shooting.

The firearm that was used in the shooting was also recovered by the investigators.

Lee was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with Forbes’ death.