Businessman remanded re bomb threat at St Catherine Parish Court Loop Jamaica

The businessman who was charged in connection to last Friday’s bomb threat at the St Catherine Parish Court is denying any involvement in the act which disrupted court proceedings.

Michael Glenford, who is charged with one count of creating public mischief, was denied bail on Tuesday when the case was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Glenford is the operator of a wholesale and liquor store in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

When the case was mentioned, the accused man’s attorney, Damion Heslop, argued that on the day in question, his client was at the Spanish Town-based courthouse for a civil matter in which someone owed him money.

Heslop denied his client’s involvement in the matter, as well as other threats issued so far this week.

The attorney went on to urge the judge to offer Glenford bail.

But prosecutors said the police have allegedly linked a phone number that was used to make the threat to Glenford.

A Communications Forensic and Cyber Crime Division (CFCD) report is outstanding on the case file relative to that claim.

In noting the seriousness of the allegations and the impacts of the bomb threats on the society, Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague remanded Glenford in custody until Thursday, November 16.

The St Catherine Parish Court was among 71 institutions, 69 of which were schools, that were impacted by bomb threats over a 24 -36-period between last Thursday and Friday, resulting in the closure of the institutions and major disruptions of the daily activities there.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) later determined that the threats were all hoaxes.

The bomb threats continued on Monday, affecting operations at Kingston Wharves.

Similar threats were issued on Tuesday at Meadowbrook High School in St Andrew and the Towers business centre in New Kingston, where the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC) is among the many entities and agencies located there.

All the threats have so far been deemed to have been hoaxes.