Businessman, senior citizen both killed in downtown Kgn gun attack Loop Jamaica

A businessman is among two men who were shot and killed by gunmen in downtown Kingston on Saturday.

The deceased are 61-year-old Neville Tate of West Bay, Garvey Meade in Portmore, St Catherine, and 43-year-old Michael James, a businessman of Luke Lane, Kingston.

Police reports are that about 8am on Saturday, the two men were at a juice outlet when they were pounced upon by armed men, who opened gunfire, hitting them.

The attackers then fled the scene.

Tate reportedly died at the scene, while James who was assisted to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The police are investigating the development.