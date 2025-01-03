Businessman shoots suspected fuel thief in St Mary

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Oracabessa, St Mary early on Saturday morning when a licensed firearm holder, who is also a businessman, shot a man who was reportedly caught stealing fuel from the entrepreneur’s parked tractor-trailer.

According to a preliminary report, the incident occurred around 5:15 am at a business establishment along Wharf Road in Oracabessa.

The businessman reportedly arrived at his premises to conduct routine early morning checks and caught the alleged would-be robber attempting to siphon fuel from the vehicle.

Upon confronting the individual, the man reportedly picked up a piece of iron and swung it at the businessman.

In response, the businessman discharged his licensed firearm, causing the man to flee the scene.

The matter was reported to the police.

Further reports are that the injured man later sought medical attention at the Port Maria Hospital in the parish, where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Reports are that the man told medical personnel at the hospital that he was shot by an unidentified person while walking along Wharf Road in Oracabessa.

The St Mary police are probing the overall development.