Curfews across four police divisions as crime flare-up causes concern Australian Open: Former champion Wawrinka suffers first round exit Everton fire manager Dyche hours before a game Female teacher brutally murdered in St Mary Hill urges Jamaicans to take lead and invest in country Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival goes live in March!
Local News

Businessman shoots suspected fuel thief in St Mary

02 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

Sunday Feb 02

Weather 25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

image

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Oracabessa, St Mary early on Saturday morning when a licensed firearm holder, who is also a businessman, shot a man who was reportedly caught stealing fuel from the entrepreneur’s parked tractor-trailer.

According to a preliminary report, the incident occurred around 5:15 am at a business establishment along Wharf Road in Oracabessa.

The businessman reportedly arrived at his premises to conduct routine early morning checks and caught the alleged would-be robber attempting to siphon fuel from the vehicle.

Upon confronting the individual, the man reportedly picked up a piece of iron and swung it at the businessman.

In response, the businessman discharged his licensed firearm, causing the man to flee the scene.

The matter was reported to the police.

Further reports are that the injured man later sought medical attention at the Port Maria Hospital in the parish, where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Reports are that the man told medical personnel at the hospital that he was shot by an unidentified person while walking along Wharf Road in Oracabessa.

The St Mary police are probing the overall development.

Related Articles

File photo
File photo

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaica's national symbols deserve respect, says Government senator

Jamaica News

Businessman shoots suspected fuel thief in St Mary

Jamaica News

'Let's Stop Pointing Fingers!' Spice hits back at school tour critics

More From

Support us

Related News

08 January 2025

NSWMA chairman proposes night-time garbage collection

25 January 2025

Kishane Thompson and Tia Clayton victorious in Astana

03 January 2025

Children's lobby group launches bumber sticker fundraising campaign

31 January 2025

Wednesdays fast becoming the most feared day for criminals in Ja