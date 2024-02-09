Businessman shot dead in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

A businessman was shot and killed by gunmen in York, St Thomas on Thursday.

The deceased is 42-year-old shop and bar operator Delvin Hayles, alias ‘Short Boss’, of Shanty Town, York in the parish.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm, residents of the community heard loud explosions and alerted the police.

On their arrival, Hayles’ bullet-riddled body was found inside his business establishment.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.