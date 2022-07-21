Businessman shot dead on busy roadway in St James | Loop Jamaica

A 34-year-old St James businessman was shot and killed during a daring attack by yet unknown assailants who pounce upon him while he was driving his car along the busy Rose Hall main road on Wednesday afternoon.

The police have identified the deceased as Andre Young of Lilliput, St James.

Reports from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the communication arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), are that about 2:30 pm, Young was travelling in his motorcar towards Montego Bay when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire at his vehicle, hitting him several times to the upper body.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has so far been established for the killing.