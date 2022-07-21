Businessman shot dead on busy roadway in St James | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Businessman shot dead on busy roadway in St James | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

DENBIGH 2022: Up to the times, up to the challenges – JAS

Businessman shot dead on busy roadway in St James

Google to host Start-up Academy in Jamaica

Motorists collecting tickets like confetti, says Chuck amid warning

Semenya finishes 13th, doesn’t advance in 5,000 at worlds

Over 200 people turn out for Sandals Negril job fair

Blaze contained at plaza; firefighters carrying out damage checks

US legends Gail Devers, Wyomia Tyus weigh in on Oregon 200m finals

Sections of St Thomas experiencing disruption in water supply

Fire at plaza in Half-Way Tree

Thursday Jul 21

32?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

59 minutes ago

The scene of Wednesday afternoon’s shooting death of a businessman along the Rose Hall main road in St James.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 34-year-old St James businessman was shot and killed during a daring attack by yet unknown assailants who pounce upon him while he was driving his car along the busy Rose Hall main road on Wednesday afternoon.

The police have identified the deceased as Andre Young of Lilliput, St James.

Reports from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the communication arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), are that about 2:30 pm, Young was travelling in his motorcar towards Montego Bay when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire at his vehicle, hitting him several times to the upper body.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has so far been established for the killing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

DENBIGH 2022: Up to the times, up to the challenges – JAS

Jamaica News

Businessman shot dead on busy roadway in St James

Business

Google to host Start-up Academy in Jamaica

More From

Jamaica News

No more than $6,000 for school registration packages

Ministry of Education issues bulletin for administrators

World Champs

See also

World Champs: I’m not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

World News

Transgender prisoner gets two inmates pregnant in women’s prison

…has now been transferred to a male facility

World Champs

Yohan Blake blames undisclosed issue for 100m failure in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon: Veteran sprinter Yohan Blake says an issue in the warm-up area denied him the chance of making the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.
Blake finished h

World Champs

World Champs: Day 7 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Thursday, July 21

Below is Thursday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The schedule is in Jamaica time.
Women’s 800m Heats
7:10 pm – Adelle Trace

World Champs

World Champs: Shericka Jackson hunts 200m redemption

A miscalculation in the heats in Tokyo was costly: Jackson eased up at the finish line, consequently missing the semifinal by 0.004

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols