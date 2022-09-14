Businessman suspects electrical transformers may have caused fire Loop Jamaica

There is no official word yet on the cause of Wednesday’s fire at Khemlani Mart in Manor Centre, located in Constant Spring, St Andrew.

However, businessman Steve Khemlani suspects that blown Jamaica Public Service transformers to the back of the building may have caused the fire.

Speaking to the media while firefighters worked to contain the blaze at his business establishment on Wednesday, Khemlani said he was alerted to the fire before 7am.

No idea yet as to the loss as a result of the fire, he was up to late morning hoping that firefighters could bring the fire under control.

On Wednesday, the Jamaica Fire Brigade responded with three units but had to call in four more units for assistance. The fire was still not under control up to late morning, but it had been restricted to the back of the building.