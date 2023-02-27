Businessman who ‘threatened baby mom with gun’ now murder suspect Loop Jamaica

A businessman who reportedly used his firearm to threaten his baby mother during a dispute in Portsmouth, Portmore, St Catherine earlier this month, could be in more legal trouble, as he is said to be a suspect in relation to a murder which occurred in Portmore.

The development was used as part of the prosecution’s objection to bail for the accused, Marlon Smith, when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

The 47-year-old businessman who is a resident of Bridgeport in Portmore, has been charged with assault at common law, making use of a firearm to commit a schedule offence, and breach of the terms and conditions of a firearm authorisation relative to the incident involving the mother of his child.

While the prosecutors did not divulge details of the murder case in which Smith is a suspect, the prosecutors maintained that bail should not be granted to the accused on that ground.

Further, the crown said it feared that if released on bond, Smith could interfere in the present case involving his child’s mother.

Consequently, the presiding parish judge denied bail to the accused.

The matter has been transferred to the Gun Court, and is set to be next heard on March 10.

Reports are that about 2:20 am on Sunday, February 12, Smith and his child’s mother were at Laburnum Crescent in Portsmouth, when an argument developed between them, during which he allegedly pointed his licensed firearm at her and threatened her.

The matter was reported to the police and Smith was subsequently arrested and the firearm was seized.

He was charged on Saturday, February 18 after an interview in the presence of his attorney.