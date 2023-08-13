Businesswoman gunned down in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police are probing the murder of a businesswoman, who was gunned down in the parish on Saturday afternoon.

A man was also shot and injured during the attack.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Shantal Calder-Whittingham, otherwise called ‘Pokie’, of Brighton district, Little London, Westmoreland.

Reports from the police are that about 3:30 pm, Calder-Whittingham and a man were pounced upon by four men at Coolie Town Paradise, Savanna-la-Mar in the parish.

The assailants opened gunfire, hitting them, and then escaped from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Calder-Whittingham and the man were seen laying on the roadway suffering from gunshot injuries.

They were transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead and the man was treated for his injuries.