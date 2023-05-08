Businesswoman killed, three others injured in gun attack in Hanover Loop Jamaica

The Hanover police are hunting a group of gunmen who pounced upon a business establishment killing, a 52 -year-old businesswoman and injuring three other persons in Hopewell, Hanover, Sunday afternoon.

The police have identified the deceased as Malgarita Samuels of a Hopewell, Hanover address.

According to reports from the Corporate Communications Unit, the arm of the communication arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, about 4:05 p.m., a group of patrons were at a business establishment in the area when three men, posing as customers, walked into the establishment.

The armed thugs opened gunfire hitting the businesswomen and the other patrons before making their escape.

The police were alerted and the four injured persons were rushed to the hospital where Samuels was pronounced dead and that other three admitted.

No motive has been established for the attack.