‘Butter’ reportedly caught red-handed moving out TV, Clarks from home Loop Jamaica

A man who allegedly broke into the home of a Sangster’s Heights resident in Clarendon, was nabbed and handed over to the police on Friday, February 3.

The accused is 31-year-old Roger Bailey, otherwise called ‘Butter’, of Sangster’s Heights, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 12:30 am, the occupant of the home arrived to find his rear window and door pried open.

He went to investigate and reportedly saw the accused standing inside the house holding a television set, with two pairs of Clarks shoes in boxes at his feet.

An alarm was raised and residents went to the homeowner’s assistance, resulting in Bailey being accosted and handed over to the police,

He was subsequently charged with the offences of housebreaking and larceny.