Buxton protesters demand suspected drug trafficker be released from custody – Ministry

The vehicle that ended up in the trench [Leon Clarke photo]

See full statement from Home Affairs Ministry:

An intelligence-led operation this morning resulted in the interception of a motor vehicle bearing registration number PRR 6703 with several bundles of cannabis amounting to 51.2 pounds in the vicinity of the village of Buxton.

A suspect has been taken into custody, and the drugs found in the car have been seized by law enforcement officers.

Some warning shots were fired in the course of the operation to stop the fleeing vehicle, which ended up in a nearby trench.

A protest has erupted where a large number of persons are engaged, resulting in the blocking of the roadway with a demand that the fugitive be released.

Police officers and fire service units are on the scene to effect the reopening of the roadways.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is calling on persons engaged in the blocking of the roadways and other illegal activities to desist from this practice.

