Buzz City Light lands Knutsford Park Cup at 5-1 | Loop Jamaica

BUZZ CITY LIGHT rounded off a miserable day for form players at Caymanas Park on Saturday, landing the Knutsford Park Cup at odds of 5-1 for leading trainer Jason DaCosta and champion jockey Anthony Thomas.

The last of nine upsetters, mild and massive, on the 10-race card, BUZZ CITY LIGHT ran past SUGAR DADDY coming off the home turn.

SUGAR DADDY was afterwards relegated by a cavalry charge with 6-1 chance JOSH claiming second ahead of PRINCE SANJAY and BUGATTI, running at odds of 52-1 and 55-1, respectively.

BUZZ CITY LIGHT clocked 1:15.2 on a track running heavy for the first meet after three days’ resanding of the round course.

Favourites were floored in every race except the eighth won by SONNY T AND CHIPPY at odds of 3-5.

Ryan Darby’s BUNKSY BOY struck at 86-1 in the seventh event at seven and a half furlongs whereas 10-1 outsiders, EXPEDITIOUS and UNCLE FRANK, plus VANQUISHER making every post a winning one in the sixth race, resulting in a $6.5 million Reggae 6 carryover to Sunday afternoon’s nine-race card.

All exotic bets closing on the Knutsford Park Cup were carried over, the Superfecta, Hi-Five, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Twilight 6, which will open at $3.5 million in Sunday’s fourth race.