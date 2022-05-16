BVICocaineScandal: Fahie a serious flight risk, US prosecutors argue | Loop Jamaica

Embattled former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie will remain in jail, at least for now, as US prosecutors have deemed him a flight risk.

Fahie was arrested in Miami on drug and money laundering charges approximately three weeks ago.

According to court documents, prosecutors have categorised the former Premier as a danger to the community, a serious flight risk, and has demonstrated a proclivity to act above the law.

Since he was removed from office in the BVI, prosecutors said in view of “his clear contempt for the rule of law, his criminal contacts and his ability to travel internationally,” the court-imposed bond was inadequate and would not guarantee his future appearance at court.

Prosecutors also argued that the bond, valued at US$50,000 to US$75,000, was not enough, as Fahie had allegedly admitted to losing out on over $7 million in previous criminal activities.

“If [Fahie] lost that much on criminal deals gone south, imagine how much he must have available from the deals where he was paid according to plan,” prosecutors argued.

Another condition of Fahie’s bond is that he remains in South Florida, where his daughters live and go to school.

Dissatisfied, the prosecution stated that the young women are attending school online and have no firm ties to the area.

“The very nature of the proposed residence is temporary, and the daughters can attend online school from anywhere in the world,” the prosecutor said. “There is simply no strong tie to this area that would compel the defendant’s presence.”

The prosecution also argued that Fahie’s flagrant disregard for the law further compounds their concern that he will go on the run, should bail be reinstated.

Fahie and his co-accused, Director of the BVI Ports, Oleanvine Maynard, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, were indicted last week.

If convicted, they face a maximum of life in prison.