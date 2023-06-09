C-TOC bags high-powered rifles on Jacques Road in Mountain View Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) seized two high-powered rifles, several rounds of ammunition and ballistic vests during an early morning operation on Jacques Road in Mountain View, Kingston 3 on Friday, June 9.

A man is in custody as a result of the operation.

Reports from the police are that about 8:25 am, the police team conducted operations at a house in the area and the following items were found and seized:

Two high powered riflesTwenty-eight 5.56 mm cartridgesForty-two 9mm cartridgesOne 7.26 cartridgeThree ballistic vests

The identity of the man in custody is being withheld pending further investigations by the police.