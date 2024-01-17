C-TOC seizes $100 million worth of counterfeit Crocs ‘downtown’ Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) seized a large quantity of counterfeit goods during an operation on Barry Street in downtown Kingston between 11am and 3:45 pm on Wednesday, January 17.

One man was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Reports are that the law enforcers were in the area when an establishment was searched, during which a large quantity of Crocs footwear that is believed to be counterfeit, were seen on sale or in storage.

Police personnel going through Crocs and more Crocs at an establishment on Barry Street in downtown Kingston on Wednesday.

The items, which have an estimated street value of over $100 million, were seized.

The identity of the man in custody is being withheld pending further investigations by the police.

Investigations continue into the development.