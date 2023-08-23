Cabbie gunned down while on the job in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch in the Westmoreland Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of a taxi operator who was gunned down while on the job in the parish on Monday night.

He has been identified as 47-year-old Alden Watson of a Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland address.

Reports are that about 9:40pm, residents of the Burnt Savannah community heard loud explosions and called the police. Upon their arrival, the police saw Watson in his motor car suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

He was subsequently removed to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for the killing.

