Cabbie murdered with Simone Campbell-Collymore was backbone of family

Kerry-Ann Walters, the sister of taxi operator Winston Walters, who was killed along with businesswoman Simone Campbell-Collymore in 2018, has expressed frustration with the delay in the sentencing of the killers.

The men, Omar Collymore and his three co-convicts Michael Adams, Dwayne Pink and Shaquilla Edward were scheduled to be sentenced in January the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday but the matter was postponed for administrative reasons until Friday.

“Hopefully Friday we get our justice that we deserve, because things ain’t the same ever since he died…,” Walters told Loop News on Wednesday afternoon after showing up for the sentencing in dowtown Kingston.

She said that her family has not been coping with the loss of her brother.

“He was like the backbone; you could call on him for any and everything, and things [are] not the same. And there is not one day that goes by that his name is not mentioned,” Walters said.

She added: “Hopefully Friday is our last visit to Kingston…and they all get what they deserve because we really, really need closure.”

She said her brother’s children are still suffering from the loss of their father as well as Walters’ wife and mother.

Collymore, Adams and Pink were convicted of two counts of murder and conspiracy to murder, while Edwards was found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

It is believed that Campbell-Collymore was murdered over a $120-million insurance policy which listed her husband as a beneficiary.

Evidence was led that Collymore hired Adams to facilitate the the killing of his wife, and that Pink and Edwards surveilled her movements leading up to the attack.

Another man, Wade Blackwood, was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2021 after pleading guilty to being a shooter in the incident.

Campbell-Collymore, 32, and 36-year-old taxi operator Walters were shot dead at the gate of a premises on Stanley Terrace in Red Hills, St Andrew, on January 2, 2018.