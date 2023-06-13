Cabbie shot dead outside Ascot in Portmore Loop Jamaica

6 min read
Cabbie shot dead outside Ascot in Portmore Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Cabbie shot dead outside Ascot in Portmore

Loop News

Scores of children scampered for cover when a gunman shot and killed a taxi operator outside Ascot High School in Portmore, St Catherine, today.

The shooting happened at about 2pm at a section of the Braeton Parkway.

The taxi operator, said to be known as “Russian”, was shot while picking up passengers in front of the school, which had already dismissed for the day.

The fatal shooting snarled traffic in the area; and police officers diverted motorists through Monza and adjoining communities.

Several taxi operators pulled on to the soft shoulder of the road as they mourned their colleague.

No student was harmed in the incident.

