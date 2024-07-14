Cabbie shot, injured in tussle with would-be robbers; suspects nabbed

·7 min read
Cabbie shot, injured in tussle with would-be robbers; suspects nabbed
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
17 hrs ago

A robbery attempt in the Corporate Area in the wee hours of Saturday morning by men posing as passengers in a taxi has landed two of the would-be robbers in police custody, with one nursing gunshot wounds.

The taxi operator was also shot and injured.

Reports from the Stadium police are that about 12:15am today, three men posing as passengers boarded the cabbie’s taxi along Roosevelt Avenue in Kingston 6, and proceeded to rob him.

It is further reported that during the incident, a struggle ensued, which led to the taxi operator and one of his attackers receiving gunshot injuries before they abandoned him and the vehicle.

The police were alerted, and on their arrival, they discovered the injured taxi operator and assisted him to the hospital for treatment.

A search of the area led to the discovery of the injured gunman and one of his suspected accomplices, the police said.

A Sig Sauer 9mm pistol affixed with a magazine containing 11 cartridges was also seized, the police added.

The injured man was transported to the hospital where he is being treated under police guard, and the other man was taken into custody.

The police said their identities are being withheld pending further investigations. 

