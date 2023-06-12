‘Cabbie’ wanted in US for killing of ‘rival drug dealer’, remanded Loop Jamaica

Kenroy Hardie, the taxi operator who is wanted in the United States in connection with the murder of a purported rival drug dealer in 2002, was remanded in police custody until next Thursday when he appeared in court locally.

The 41-year-old taxi operator who is known by his alias ‘Sharkie’, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday for an expected extradition hearing after his arrest on a warrant of extradition the previous day.

However, Hardie’s attorney, Christopher Townsend, was absent, and a junior attorney from Townsend’s law firm asked that the hearing be rescheduled to Thursday, June 15.

In agreeing to the date, Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague informed the accused man that on the next date the court is expecting to hear whether he will be challenging the extradition proceedings.

Hardie was arrested on a warrant of extradition for the offence of murder that was allegedly committed in the US on March 27, 2002, according to a statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

It added that Hardie, in March 2006, voluntarily returned to the island after 12 months’ imprisonment for a firearm-related violation in the US.

Further reports are that about 12:05 am on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the United States District Court of New York issued an arrest warrant for Hardie.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, an operation was conducted at Hardie’s premises, where he was seen and arrested at about 12:05 pm.

He was taken into custody in the presence of his attorney, and the extradition warrant was executed on him.