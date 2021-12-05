Cabinet approves several major contracts | Loop Jamaica

The Cabinet recently approved several major contracts to three companies to undertake various works for the Government.

Among the services to be undertaken are renovation works at the Jamaica Conference Centre on Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston, which are to begin shortly.

The Cabinet approved the awarding of a $115.08 million contract to Geecho Consultants and Construction Limited to undertake the works at the conference centre.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, at a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

She further informed that Cabinet also approved the awarding of a $187.17 million contract for the provision of material and labour, to Rogers Land Development Limited, for the construction of the parking area at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) Quadrants (phase two).

That arrangement, said the minister, is to be in place for a period of eight months.

Further, Cabinet also authorised the awarding of a $213.32 million contract to Mother’s Enterprise Limited for the provision of canteen concessionaire services for Petrojam Limited for a period of two years.