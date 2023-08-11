Cabinet approves subvention to Justice of the Peace Associations Loop Jamaica

Cabinet approves subvention to Justice of the Peace Associations
Cabinet approves subvention to Justice of the Peace Associations

44 minutes ago

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck (second right), shares in the handover of the Instrument of Office to new Justices of the Peace (JP) for St Catherine, Jo-Anne Williams (second left), during Thursday’s commissioning ceremony at the New Testament Church of God in Braeton, St Catherine. Other participants (from left) are Director/Principal, Justice Training Institute, Karen Campbell-Bascoe; and Custos Rotulorum for St Catherine, Icylin Golding. (Photo: JIS)

Cabinet has approved an annual subvention to Justice of the Peace (JP) Associations.

The subvention is intended to facilitate better coordinate the organisations’ assistance to the Ministry of Justice in delivering client services across Jamaica.

Portfolio Minister Delroy Chuck made the disclosure during Thursday’s commissioning ceremony for 93 new JPs for the parish of St Catherine at the New Testament Church of God in Braeton, St Catherine.

“I will be meeting with the JP associations, all of them very shortly, to explain how the subvention should be utilised to assist the JPs in getting the programmes of the Ministry of Justice and other programmes of Government utilised and known across your communities,” he explained.

Chuck said one of the greatest challenges facing the ministry is the use of violence by many Jamaicans to solve their problems, and abuse to settle their grievances.

“I am saying to the people of Jamaica that you don’t need to do that. Violence solves nothing. In fact, violence and abuse create more problems than they solve,” he emphasised.

Chuck assured that the ministry will be working with and urging the JP Associations to get all JPs across their parishes to highlight restorative justice, mediation, victim services, child diversion (and) access to legal aid as conflict-resolution alternatives.

This, he added, is “so that persons can use appropriate means to settle grievances, to avoid conflicts and to get legal advice which is free and readily available.”

Chuck encouraged the 93 new JPs to join the Justice of the Peace Association in their respective parishes.

All JPs are eligible to join the association, and must pay an annual fee of $1,000 to become a voting member.

The role of a justice of the peace is governed by the Justices of the Peace Act, 2018, which seeks to promote the rights of citizens.

