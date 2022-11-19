Cabinet maker fatally stabbed during workshop argument in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

A Trelawny cabinetmaker has been taken into custody in connection with the deadly stabbing of his colleague with whom he had a dispute at work in the parish Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Odean Green of Deeside, Trelawny.

Reports are that at about 11:30 am the two carpenters were working at a furniture shop in Deeside, Trelawny, when a dispute developed between them. A chisel, which was brought into play, was used to inflict a stab wound on Green’s neck.

Green was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His co-worker was subsequently taken into the custody of the Wakefield police.

