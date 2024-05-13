Cabinet reviewing Constitutional Reform Committee report Loop Jamaica

The Government has said it remains hopeful that the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) will sign a report from the Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC) on its recommendations relative to the first phase of the island’s constitutional reform process.

The Andrew Holness Administration has previously signalled that it intends to embark on Jamaica removing the British King as head of state and having the country becoming a republic.

In a release on Monday evening, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Cabinet received the report on the same day without the signatures of the Opposition members of the CRC.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has told the party’s representatives on the committee not to sign the document, due to his stance that severing ties with the British monarchy and the United Kingdom (UK) Privy Council should be addressed at the same time and not in a phased manner as the Government has proposed.

“The Government will not engage in the politicisation of the constitutional reform process or contribute to undermining its integrity,” the OPM declared in a seeming response to Golding’s stance.

The press release in full from the OPM said:

“The Cabinet received the report of the Constitutional Reform Committee today (May 13), marking a significant milestone in our nation’s journey towards constitutional reform.

“The Cabinet has started a thorough and meticulous process of review, ensuring that all aspects of the report are carefully considered.

“Once the Cabinet has completed its review, the report will be tabled in Parliament along with the Government’s conclusions.

“The Government remains hopeful that the Opposition will join us in signing the document, as we believe that a collaborative approach is essential for achieving meaningful and lasting constitutional reform.

“The Government will continue to update the public on the progress of the review and look forward to a constructive and inclusive dialogue as we work towards a stronger and more resilient democracy for all our citizens.”