Cabinet to examine proposal for digital COVID-19 vaccine card | Loop Jamaica

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, says Cabinet is expected to peruse the proposal for a digital COVID-19 vaccination system when it meets on Monday.

Speaking at a COVID-19 virtual conversation meeting on Thursday, Tufton said the Health and Wellness Ministry has been conducting research on the digital vaccination system to ensure that the card will be in line with international standards.

He also stated that progress is being made on the matter.

“A lot of work has been done over the last few weeks looking at the options that are available; looking at potential providers; looking at the approach; looking at the requirements; the criteria; and looking at the best practices or the international standards,” he said.

“A document has been produced in conjunction with the public health team and the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative group, led in this instance by Mr Peter Melhado, and Dr (Melody) Ennis is very prominent there…,” the minister continued.

“So Cabinet is going to be looking at the work that has been done, and will consider and hopefully agree on an approach, at which point we will pursue in earnest and with focus on that particular approach,” he added.

The health ministry announced late last month that it would be introducing digital vaccination cards in the island within the next three months.

Tufton, said at the time, that the card is to feature a QR code that is to be “securely encrypted”, and persons will be able to print their QR Code or have it available digitally via short message service (SMS) or email.

“So, it is a code that can be read by a machine where the data can be uploaded or verified,” he indicated last month.

The digital card is being planned after concerns were raised that Jamaica’s vaccination card and certificates were not being recognised by some countries, including the United Kingdom.

The British Government has reverted from its stance, and has since recognised Jamaica’s COVID-19 vaccine cards.