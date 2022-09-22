CAC Limited’s share price up 19% Loop Jamaica

CAC Limited led gains during Wednesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

CAC gained 19 per cent to $8.25, it was followed by Access Financial up 10 per cent to $22, and TransJamaican Highway USD shares up 10 per cent to US$0.01.

The day’s top declining stock went to 138 Student Living preference shares down 29 per cent to $51.75, followed by First Rock down 18 per cent to US$0.04, and Caribbean Cream down 12 per cent to $4.05.

The JSE Index advanced by 2,095.04 points (0.59 per cent) to close at 355,486.09 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,894,043 valued at $200 million, while the Junior Market Index declined by 64.27 points (1.54 per cent) to close at 4,117.05 points and the volume traded amounted to 12,078,496 valued at $38,559,683.05.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,373.98 points (0.37 per cent) to close at 369,404.75 points and the volume traded amounted to 22,972,539 valued at $238,921,632.24. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.11 points (0.06 per cent) to close at 199.63 points and the volume traded amounted to 122,203 valued at $20,868.68.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.33 points (0.39 per cent) to close at 84.19 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,495,100 valued at $154,075,617.31. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.93 points (0.94 per cent) to close at 99.63 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,848,599 valued at $64,211,382.88.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 98 stocks of which 35 advanced, 49 declined and 14 traded firm.