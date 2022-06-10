CAC resolves 124 cases, secures $3.8 million for aggrieved customers | Loop Jamaica

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) resolved 124 cases of complaints in April and May, securing approximately $3.8 million in compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers.

Chief Executive Officer, Dolsie Allen said the number of cases settled represents approximately 25 per cent of the 499 complaints handled during the first two months of the 2022/23 financial year.

Eighty requests for advice were also received by the agency.

Complaints brought before the Commission include matters relating to the purchase of electrical appliances, motor vehicles and furniture.

For the 2021/2022 financial year, the CAC handled a total of 1,685 complaints, securing $27,466,365.88 on behalf of consumers and receiving 594 requests for advice.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Allen told JIS News that there has been an increase in the number of outreach activities by the entity.

“With the relaxation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, we were able to have more face-to-face interactions with the consuming public. For the first two months, we were able to directly sensitise 12,974 persons. We try to encourage our consumers by educating them on some of the pitfalls and what they can do to ensure that their rights are not trampled on and that they also exercise their responsibilities,” she said.

Mrs. Allen is encouraging persons to utilise the services of the CAC as the entity “aims to have a population of very vigilant, well-informed, and assertive consumers, who not only know about their rights and responsibilities as consumers but also exercises them.”

The CAC is a government agency established to inform, educate, and empower consumers to protect themselves in the marketplace.