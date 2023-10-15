Calabash co-founder to receive Oder of Distinction Loop Jamaica

The name Justine Henzell is rooted in the parish of St. Elizabeth, particularly Treasure Beach, where she co-founded the renowned Calabash International Literary Festival in 2001.

The daughter of the late filmmaker Perry Henzell of the ‘Harder They Come’ fame, Henzell was not born in Treasure Beach but fell in love with the area in her childhood days when she would spend summer holidays with her grandparents.

“As children, we loved swimming in the sea and the rougher the waves, the more exciting it was,” Henzell fondly recalled.

“We also loved walking down the road to the corner shop to buy sweeties, including the Bustamante backbone and paradise plum,” she told JIS News.

While her brother, Jason Henzell, has delved into the tourism side of things, with the picturesque Jakes Hotel, Henzell has chosen to follow in her dad’s footsteps, picking filmmaking as a career choice.

“I grew up on film locations and editing-room floors. I worked in other fields and then produced for others for many years, but my directorial debut was in 2012 for Jamaica 50 called ‘One People – The Celebration’,” she noted.

While she has made other films, Henzell’s most significant contribution to culture and Treasure Beach came with the Calabash festival.

The event, which celebrates Jamaican and Caribbean literature and fosters creative dialogue, has been attracting award-winning novelists and poets to the community for many years.

It has also served as a platform for Caribbean voices to be heard and celebrated, while also exposing local talent to an international audience.

On National Heroes Day, October 16, Henzell will be conferred with the Order of Distinction (OD) in the Rank of Officer for her sterling contribution to the film industry in Jamaica and the literary arts, at the National Honours and Awards Ceremony at King’s House.

It was Henzell’s passion for literature and storytelling that led her to conceive the idea of the Calabash festival, collaborating with poet Kwame Dawes and novelist Colin Channer to create an event that would celebrate the richness of Caribbean literature and bring together acclaimed writers and artists from around the globe.

Held biennially in Treasure Beach, Calabash has become a highly anticipated and widely respected literary event, attracting both established and emerging writers.

The festival’s unique blend of readings, performances, workshops, and discussions creates an immersive experience for attendees, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Henzell noted that her vision for Calabash extends beyond a mere literary gathering, noting that the aim is to empower Jamaican and Caribbean writers, providing them with a platform to share their stories and contribute to the region’s cultural identity.

The festival has showcased the works of renowned authors such as Derek Walcott, Zadie Smith, and Linton Kwesi Johnson, along with emerging talents from Jamaica and other Caribbean islands.

South coast native and owner of the Treasure Beach Inn, Ernie Muirhead, said “Calabash has played a crucial role in nurturing and promoting Caribbean literature. Through workshops and mentorship programmes, the festival offers aspiring writers the opportunity to develop their craft, connect with established authors, and gain invaluable insights into the publishing industry.”

He added: “Justine’s commitment to creating pathways for emerging voices has resulted in the discovery of fresh talent and the publication of many notable works. Over the years, Calabash has left an indelible impact on Jamaica’s cultural landscape. The festival’s influence extends beyond its duration, as it has inspired the growth of other literary events and initiatives throughout the Caribbean.”

The success of the festival has encouraged collaborations with international literary organisations, fosters cultural exchange and has amplified the voices of Caribbean writers on a global scale.

The Calabash festival has become a significant driver of tourism, attracting visitors from around the world who seek to experience the unique fusion of literature, music, and Jamaican hospitality.

“All of Treasure Beach benefits from Calabash, as the hotels, guest houses, restaurants and vendors all do amazing business,” Henzell said.

“The entire area is usually fully booked, and people also drive in for the day,” she added.