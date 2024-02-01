Call it ‘Desi’, call it! McKenzie flies gate for Local Gov’t Elections Loop Jamaica

Call it ‘Desi’, call it! McKenzie flies gate for Local Gov’t Elections Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie has flown the proverbial gate on the next Local Government Elections, which is scheduled for Monday, February 26.

Nomination Day will be Thursday, February 8.

The announcement was made at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James a short while ago.

Local government polls were last held in 2016, with the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) taking the majority of the municipal corporations nationally.

Since then, the polls have been postponed on three occasions since November 2020.

On the last occasion, the Government on February 21, 2023, posited that it needed more time to ensure that the country’s economic recovery had been sustained before it was in a position to call the Local Government Elections, and postponed the polls by one year until February 28, 2024.

The elections were due then by February 28, 2023.

Leader of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, had threatened to take the Andrew Holness-led Administration to court if there was any further postponement of the polls beyond February 2024.

Besides the PNP voicing its discontent with the decision to postpone the parochial polls another time, concerns were raised in several other quarters about the continued delays, including by top-level business leaders.

