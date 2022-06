The Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) is appealing to members of the public who have had their Suzuki Vitara units stolen, to contact them.

The police said two Suzuki Vitaras have been recovered — one red and the other black.

The model of the vehicles are between 2008 and 2014.

Persons are being asked to contact the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch at 1876-922-2373 or 1876-922-7322.