Calls between witness/alleged gangsters were made in Kgn, St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

A police sergeant on Friday testified that the majority of the calls between the former gangster-turned-state-witness and some of the alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang were made in St Catherine and Kingston.

The officer, who is a communications analyst assigned to the Constabulary’s Forensic and Cybercrimes Division (CFCD), was providing details on the most frequently used cell phone sites which linked to the calls the former gangster made to his alleged cronies, some of whom were in police custody.

The information was presented at the ongoing gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

A total of 33 persons, including reputed leader of the gang, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, are on trial for a raft of criminal offences, including murder and arson.

The analyst said most of the calls were made on the West Parade (downtown Kingston) and Greendale (Spanish Town, St Catherine) cell sites.

Approximately 5,046 calls were placed on the West Parade cell site, while 3,942 calls were made via the Greendale cell site.

According to the police witness, the Greendale cell site is located near Jones Avenue, the purported headquarters of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

Further, he said data from the Greendale cell site indicated that the prosecution’s main witness communicated multiple times via cell phone with at least 10 of the defendants and an undercover policeman.

The witness said there was also a high probability that some of the calls that have been linked to Bryan occurred while he was in custody at the Central Police Station lockup in downtown Kingston.

The witness said the calls were made from four cell phone numbers, and were intercepted by the North Street and Harbour Street cell towers located close to that particular lockup.

In relation to the calls made from cell phones used by ‘City Puss’, alias for defendant Jason Brown, the police sergeant said it was likely that they were made while he was incarcerated for murder at the Horizon Remand Centre. The witness came to that conclusion after analysis were made of the data that was generated from the Trench Town and Industrial Terrace cell sites.

Four numbers attributed to City Puss, who was convicted of murder, were linked to those two cell sites, which are close to the correctional facility where he is presently serving his sentence for murder that was unrelated to the gang.

The communications analyst began testifying on Wednesday, and gave evidence linking the secretly recorded phone conversations between the alleged gangsters and their former crony.

The policeman made the connection as a result analysing the cell towers which were activated during the cell phone conversations, along with other data that were gathered from the calls.

The call data information relates to the three cell phones a former gangster-turned-state-witness allegedly used to secretly record conversations with alleged members of the gang.

The prosecution is trying to establish that the cell phone calls were made by the former gangster at the relevant dates, times and durations as alleged.

During his testimony on Thursday, the witness said four cell phone numbers were linked to Bryan and stored under his other alias, ‘Teacher’.

The witness also testified that the former gangster-turned-state-witness communicated with Bryan over 500 times via cell phone between January and August 2019.

Additionally, the witness said the former gangster communicated more than a 1,000 times via cell phone with City Puss.

The 33 accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.