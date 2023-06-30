Calypsonian, ska, rocksteady artiste, Lord Creator, has died Loop Jamaica

Trinidadian-born calypsonian, ska and rocksteady artiste, Lord Creator, who eventually made Jamaica his home, died on Friday. He was 87.

“He died at 11am, he hadn’t been feeling well for some time,” Neseline Patrick, Lord Creator’s wife of 23 years, said.

The artiste, whose given name is Kenrick Patrick, is perhaps best known for the single, ‘Kingston Town’, which was covered by the British band UB40 in 1989 and subsequently sold platinum in the United Kingdom.

“He had suffered two strokes, the last one in 2005. He had prostate problems, diabetes and high blood pressure , and he also had surgery on his back in 2013. He was walking a bit until 2019 when he stopped walking altogether,” Mrs Patrick said.

Lord Creator fathered 15 children, eight of whom are still alive. He had been in a relationship with Neseline for 31 years, 23 of which they were legally married.

The singer received the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) from the Jamaican Government for his “contribution to the development of Jamaican music and community service,” on National Heroes Day in 2022.

“I will miss him,” Mrs Patrick said.

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Olivia Grange, said Lord Creator “made a significant contribution to Jamaican music and was popular particularly for his song, ‘Independent Jamaica’, which captured Jamaica’s joyous mood when we gained Independence 61 years ago.

“Lord Creator was fittingly awarded National Honours in 2022, the Order of Distinction (Officer Class), for his contribution to the development of Jamaican music,” added Grange.

“We consider it an honour that the Trinidad-born Lord Creator adopted Jamaica, where he made what was his biggest hit along with other popular songs such as ‘Evening News’ and ‘Don’t Stay Out Late’.

She expressed condolences the artiste’s widow, Neseline, his other family members, relatives and friends.

“His music will live on and Jamaicans will forever thank him for immortalising in song what is our greatest celebration to date, our Independence. Rest in peace Lord Creator,” said Grange.

Lord Creator, who was born in Trinidad in 1935, migrated to Jamaica in the 1960s after scoring several hits such as ‘Evening News’ in Trinidad.

He started doing ska and rocksteady music and gained national attention after releasing the song ‘Independent’, which celebrated Jamaica’s independence from Britain in 1962.

Hailed as one of ska’s pioneers, he is also known for hits such as ‘Big Bamboo’, ‘Little Princess’ and ‘Jamaica Farewell’.

He recorded ‘Kingston Town’ in 1970 for producer Clancy Eccles. The song was an interpretation of one of his earlier songs, ‘Babylon’, which he had composed as a teenager in Trinidad, and later recorded for Randy’s back in 1963 on a ska beat. The song would become his biggest hit.

He would have celebrated his 88th birthday on August 21 this year.

CM