Camouflaged man kills Point Fortin woman

A woman was murdered in Point Fortin on Monday morning as she visited her mother-in-law to make plans for the latter’s 73rd birthday celebrations on Valentine’s Day.

Sabrina Thomas, 44, was shot through the ear by a man who was lying in wait for her at her mother-in-law’s home, using the bushy plants in the yard to mask his presence. Thomas died on the spot.

A manhunt is on for the suspect, who is said to be about six feet tall. Police are still trying to determine his ethnicity and complexion, as he was wearing a long-sleeved camouflage jacket and long camouflage pants.

Thomas’s sister-in-law Pamela Thomas said the family was in shock and could think of no motive for anyone wanting her dead.

Pamela said Thomas left her Aripero home, where she lived with her husband Edwin Thomas and their three children, 25, 14 and 13, on Monday morning.

“Around 8 am, she came to visit my mom after dropping off her children to school in Vessigny and Point Fortin.”

She said Thomas normally visited her in-laws once her children were at school.

“Tomorrow (Valentine’s Day) is my mom’s birthday, so she came to make plans with my mom.

“Mummy was washing (clothes) downstairs. She was talking to Mummy when an armed man came up and placed the gun to her ear. Mummy hid behind the washing machine and heard about four shots fired.”

Pamela said her mother’s screams shattered the quiet trace, just off the Fanny Village Main Road, alerting other relatives who run a business next door, and neighbours, who called the police.

Pamela said the gunman fled as Thomas collapsed. She said footage from CCTV cameras showed he came through a bushy area at the back of the house, which he also used to escape.

Police said Thomas was found in a seated position, leaning on a wall on the northern side of the house, with gunshot injuries to the back of her head and chest.

Insp Corrie, Sgt Ramdeo and Sgt Singh of CID, along with a party of Municipal Task Force officers, led by Asp Bhajan, along with homicide officers from Region III, responded.

Investigations are continuing.

