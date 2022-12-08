Campari brings holiday vibes to consumers with new scan and wish Loop Jamaica

Campari’s ‘Respect The Bitter Holiday Vibes’ promotion aims to reward consumers who have been working hard all year.

This holiday season, consumers will have a chance to win a share of US$40,000 and other prizes.

“At Campari, our consumers are very important to us. Our customers have been working hard and have supported us all year. So, for the holiday season, as a thank you for the constant support, we intend to give back in an amazing way,” said Marketing Manager at Campari, Pavel Smith.

Currently, the promotion is active in five markets in the region: Trinidad & Tobago, St Lucia, St Vincent, Grenada, and Suriname.

To enter, persons are encouraged to visit any participating store, supermarket or bar islandwide to purchase one 750ml or a one-litre bottle of Campari. Then, take a photo of the receipt for proof of purchase, and scan the QR code provided on the Campari promotional neck hanger or shelf talker provided in store. Here, you will be prompted to enter your full name, telephone number, and Christmas wish.

Lastly, upload the photo of your receipt. Consumers should note that all receipt images should clearly show the name of the store, date of purchase, and should list either the 750ml or one-litre Campari that was purchased.

“Winners will be announced monthly and are reminded that entries are unlimited, so please enter as many times as you wish. This is your chance to get your holiday wish from Campari, be sure to enter,” urged Smith.

The promotion ends on December 31, 2022.

All interested participants must be 18 years or older to enter.