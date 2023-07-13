Campari launches ‘Level Up Your Summer’, partners with Dream Weekend Loop Jamaica

Campari has been making its mark on the local entertainment scene by partnering with several event promoters in recent times.

To reinforce this position, the brand has teamed up with the promoters of Dream Weekend as presenting sponsor for the five-day event, scheduled for Negril from July 28-August 1.

At a media launch on Tuesday night at TacBar, Campari rolled out its summer campaign titled ‘Level Up Your Summer’.

“Campari is going to be levelling up your summer and everybody else’s summer this year. It’s already hot, and we’re going to turn up the heat with all the giveaways and prizes. You can access all-access passes to Dream Weekend this year, and it’s a full-on VIP experience. You can even win $300,000 cash in your pocket, and this is all simple and easy. Just purchase a bottle of Campari at your favourite supermarket or wholesale, scan the bar code and enter to win,” Mark Telfer, brand manager for Campari disclosed in an interview with Loop News.

Said Telfer: “We are big on the entertainment industry and building it, so we’ve made big partnerships. We’ve partnered with Dream Weekend this year as their presenting sponsor, and the idea is elevating the experiences at each and every event at Dream Weekend.”

The Campari ‘Level Up Your Summer’ campaign will run beyond Dream Weekend until the end of August.

“You can check out our social media platforms for details. We are giving you a one-of-a-kind experience, a unique experience at Dream Weekend. Dream Weekend has delivered nothing but exceptional events, so we decided who better to partner with and just level up the experience,” Telfer said.

Scott Dunn, managing director of Dream Entertainment, said everyone will experience the VIP treatment at Dream Weekend.

“This year everyone is a VIP at Dream Weekend, its food and drink inclusive at all events, a much more premium experience. We have an amazing line-up of performers and events, and we’re expecting all of Jamaica to come out and experience this,” said Dunn.

The events on the Dream Weekend roster this year are:

Celebrity Playground featuring Skeng on July 28 Daydreams featuring Shenseea on July 29Yush featuring Wayne Wonder on July 29World Vibes featuring Chronic Law on July 30 Wet N Wild on July 30Mawnin After featuring Stalk Ashley on July 31Island Beats with Stefflon Don, Ding Dong and Roze Don on July 31Igloo featuring Valiant on August 1