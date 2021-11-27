Camperdown become first team to qualify for Manning Cup quarter-finals | Loop Jamaica

Camperdown High became the first team to book a quarter-final spot in the 2021-2022 ISSA Digicel Manning Cup competition after securing a 1-0 victory over Jonathan Grant High at Prison Oval in Spanish Town on matchday 10 on Saturday.

The east Kingston-based school, which last won the competition in 1982, moved to a maximum of 15 points to lead Group B seven points clear of third-place Excelsior High and fourth-place Jonathan Grant High, which are both on eight points each but separated by goal difference.

Only Tivoli Gardens High, which defeated Dunoon Technical High 4-2 to move into the second spot with 10 points, have a mathematical chance of catching Camperdown High.

At the end of the preliminary round, the top two teams from each of the three groups along with the two best third-place teams will advance to the quarter-finals.

Excelsior High jumped into the third spot following an exciting3-3 draw with St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), which slipped to sixth place on six points and in real danger of making the next round.

The Jerome Waite-coached St Jago High quietly climbed into contention with a 1-0 win over Jose Marti High to move into the fifth spot with seven points. They are just three points adrift of the second spot.

Meanwhile, in the lone Group C game at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College, Walker Cup champions St Catherine High blanked Papine High 2-0 and assumed sole second place with seven points.

Kingston College lead the group with nine points from three games with Mona High in the third spot with four points. Wolmer’s Boys are fourth on three points from two games.

The competition continues on Tuesday.

Saturday’s results

Group B

Dunoon 2 Tivoli 2

STATHS 3 Excelsior 3

St Jago 2 Jose Marti 0

Jonathan Grant 0 Camperdown 1

Group C

Papine 0 St Catherine High 3