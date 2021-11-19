Camperdown secure third straight victory, Excelsior beat St Jago 3-1 | Loop Jamaica

Camperdown High continued their good start to the 2021/22 ISSA Digicel Manning Cup football season with a 2-1 win over St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) on matchday five at the Stadium East field on Friday.

Devante McRae’s second half goal secured the win for Camperdown. The teams were locked at 1-1 after the first half.

STATHS, the 2019 runners up, went ahead in the 10th minute after Omar Laing converted a penalty, but Camperdown found the equaliser through Omario Thompson, who buried a free kick in the 41st minute.

The victory represents the third consecutive for Camperdown and it pushes them to a maximum of nine points, a two-point lead atop Group B.

STATHS, which made the last three semi-finals, are without a victory from three games. They are struggling in fifth place on two points and in danger of not qualifying for the quarter-finals. The two points earned from two drawn games are five points adrift of at least a best third-place spot.

Over at Prison Oval in Spanish Town, Dunoon Technical came from two goals down to earn a draw 2-2 with Jonathan Grant High in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jonathan Grant inched to seven points to be second in the group while Dunoon Technical gained their first point of the season and are sitting second-from-bottom in seventh spot.

In the second game at the venue, Tivoli Gardens High blanked Jose Marti High 2-0 to join Jonathan Grant on seven points but a place below in third spot.

Excelsior High occupied the fourth spot in the group following a 3-1 victory over St Jago High in the second encounter at the Stadium East field.

St Jago High, with veteran coach Jerome Waite, hold down the sixth spot.

MANNING CUP

Friday’s results

Group B

Camperdown 2 STATHS 1

Excelsior 3 St Jago 1

Dunoon 2 Jonathan Grant 2

Jose Marti 0 Tivoli 2

Saturday’s games

Group A

Kingston High vs Kingston Technical at JC – 12:00 pm

JC vs Charlie Smith at JC – 3:00 pm

Bridgeport vs St Georges College at Prison Oval – 3:00 pm

DACOSTA CUP

Friday’s results

Group A

Herbert Morrison 1 William Knibb 4

Cornwall College 0 St James High 0

Holland High 2 Irwin High 3

Spot Valley High 2 Maldon High 0

Group C

Maggotty 4 Mt. St Joseph 0

Group E

Denbigh High 1 Edwin Allen High 2

Claude McKay 0 Clarendon College 3

Glenmuir High 2 Lennon High 3

Group G

Paul Bogle 0 Happy Grove 0

Seaforth 0 St Thomas Technical 0

Saturday’s matches

Group B

Godfrey Stewart vs Frome at Landilo – 3:30

Green Island High vs Green Pond High at West Pow Park – 1:15 pm

Rusea’s vs Mannings School at West Pow Park – 3:30 pm

Group C

Lacovia vs B.B. Coke at STETHS – 1:00 pm

Munro vs STETHS at STETHS – 3:00

Group D

Bellefield High vs Christiana High at Kirkvine – 3:30 pm

Belair High vs Alston High at Manchester – 1:15 pm

Manchester High vs deCarteret College at Manchester – 3:30 pm

Group F

Old Harbour High vs Vere Technical High at Foga Rd – 1:15 pm

Foga Road High vs Central High at Foga Rd – 3:30 pm

Garvey Maceo High vs Kemps Hill High at Garvey 3:30 pm

Group H

Charlemont High vs Brown’s Town High at Drax Hall – 1:15 pm

St Mary High vs Ocho Rios High at Drax Hall – 3:30 pm

Dinthill Technical vs McGrath High at Dinthill – 3:30 pm