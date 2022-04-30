Camperdown take gold in 4x100m at Penn Relays | Loop Jamaica

Camperdown High won the Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America race on the third and final day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the USA on Saturday.

The team of Rimando Thomas, Junior Harris, Jason Lewis, and Roshawn Clarke clocked a season’s best 40.13 seconds for the victory to continue Jamaica’s domination of the event at the Penn Relays.

It was the first victory for Camperdown in the event at the Penn Relays since 2006.

Jamaican teams swept the first four places. Jamaica College (40.16), 2019 champions St Jago High (40.17), and Calabar (40.40) finish second, third, and fourth respectively