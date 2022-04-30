Camperdown take gold in 4x100m at Penn Relays | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Camperdown take gold in 4x100m at Penn Relays | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Camperdown take gold in 4x100m at Penn Relays

9mm seized after man runs from cops in St James

Norwich relegated from EPL after losing at Aston Villa 2-0

84 new COVID cases recorded amid two deaths

Samantha Pryce set for surgery after breaking leg at Penns – Grange

Madrid clinch record-extending 35th Spanish league title

Double 6 Domino Premier Championship League serves off on Sunday

I Am Fred poised for World Vet Day Trophy

Mino Raiola, agent of Haaland, Pogba and Ibrahimovic, dies aged 54

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool: Keita fires Reds back above Man City

Saturday Apr 30

30?C
Loop Sports

41 minutes ago

Camperdown High’s 4x100m relay team celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Championship of America race on the third and final day of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the USA on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PHOTO: Anthony Foster).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Camperdown High won the Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America race on the third and final day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the USA on Saturday.

The team of Rimando Thomas, Junior Harris, Jason Lewis, and Roshawn Clarke clocked a season’s best 40.13 seconds for the victory to continue Jamaica’s domination of the event at the Penn Relays.

It was the first victory for Camperdown in the event at the Penn Relays since 2006.

Jamaican teams swept the first four places. Jamaica College (40.16), 2019 champions St Jago High (40.17), and Calabar (40.40) finish second, third, and fourth respectively

Related Articles

Sport

April 29, 2022 10:31 PM

Sport

April 29, 2022 07:39 PM

Sport

April 30, 2022 05:01 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Camperdown take gold in 4x100m at Penn Relays

Jamaica News

9mm seized after man runs from cops in St James

Sport

Norwich relegated from EPL after losing at Aston Villa 2-0

More From

Sport

Edwin Allen and Hydel smash Penn Relays records

See also

Edwin Allen’s all-conquering Girls’ 4x100m relay team smashed the meet record on the second and penultimate day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphi

Sport

Jamaica win 4 more gold medals at Penn Relays

Jamaican high schools secured eight medals including four gold during the morning session of Friday’s second and penultimate day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Penns

Jamaica News

$53m Lotto Jackpot winner to cover grandchildren’s educational costs

A retiree from western Jamaica, who is the newest Lotto millionaire, plans to use her $53-million winnings to secure the future education of her grandchildren before deciding what to do with the r

Sport

Good start for Jamaica at Penn Relays

Holmwood Technical’s Cedricka Williams claimed the first gold medal for Jamaica on day one

Jamaica News

Final count: Over US$3.8m, CAD$30,000 seized in St James bust

A high-level investigation is underway following the seizure of millions of dollars in international currency during an anti-narcotics operation in western Jamaica earlier this week.
On T

Caribbean News

Inside probe that led to arrest of BVI Premier, Ports Authority boss

A damning picture has emerged from an affidavit outlining the undercover operation that led to Thursday’s arrest of British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie, his Ports Authority boss Oleanvine Mayn

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols