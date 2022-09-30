Camperdown turn tables on Wolmer’s, St Catherine beat Holy Trinity Loop Jamaica

Camperdown turn tables on Wolmer’s, St Catherine beat Holy Trinity Loop Jamaica
Camperdown turn tables on Wolmer’s, St Catherine beat Holy Trinity

Excelsior’s Lennox Green controls the ball ahead of Campion College’s Zidain Smith during their top-of-the-table Group F match at Campion College on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The match was aborted in the 74th minute with the scores at 0-0 because of heavy rain and lightning. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Camperdown High defeated Wolmer’s Boys’ School 1-0 in their return leg preliminary round game of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition at the Alpha Institute on Friday.

The match was one of two on the day as St Catherine High whipped Holy Trinity High 3-0 in the other fixture at Prison Oval in Spanish Town.

Camperdown lost the first-round match against Wolmer’s 2-0 on September 13 but Junior Grizzle scored the all-important goal as the east Kingston-based school avenged the defeat.

With just their second win of the season, Camperdown moved to eight points and into third spot in Group E.

Wolmer’s Boys remained in second with 12 points.

Mona High are atop the group with 15 points from their five games while Hydel High are down to fourth spot with seven points.

St Catherine assumed the top spot in Group B following their 3-0 win over Holy Trinity.

As a result of the victory, St Catherine moved to 13 points, three ahead of Jamaica College on 10 points.

Holy Trinity remained in fourth spot on three points, three behind St Jago High in third spot on six points.

Meanwhile, the two Group F matches which were aborted on Thursday because of heavy rain and lightning will continue on October 6.

Hosts Campion College and Excelsior High were locked at 0-0 in a top-of-the-table match when referee Keble Williams called off the game in the 74th minute.

The other Group F match between Jose Marti High School and the visiting Clan Carthy High was called off at the half-time interval.

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) said in a press release “that the match will recommence at the minute at which play was interrupted rather than being replayed.”

Friday’s resultsSt Catherine 3 Holy Trinity 0Camperdown 1 Wolmer’s 0

Saturday’s matches (home teams named first)

Group AArdenne vs St George’s CollegeCalabar vs KCMeadowbrook vs Waterford High

Group BCedar Grove Academy vs St Jago HighSt Mary’s College vs JC

Group CCharlie Smith vs Haile Selassie at Arnett Gardens ComplexBridgeport High vs Edith Dalton James High at DunbeholdenVauxhall High vs Tivoli High

Group DDunoon Technical vs Jonathan GrantSpanish Town High vs Tarrant High at Prison OvalSTATHS vs Norman Manley High

Group EHydel vs Papine at Duhaney ParkKingston High vs Mona High

Group FClan Carthy High vs Campion college at Alpha InstituteJose Marti vs Cumberland HighKingston Tech vs Excelsior High

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm.

