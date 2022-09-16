Campion College student who drowned ‘will be deeply missed’ Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Campion College student who drowned ‘will be deeply missed’ Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Campion College student who drowned ‘will be deeply missed’

Four, including woman, taken into custody after gun find in St James

New Reggae Boyz coach Hallgrimsson recalls Andre Blake

114 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20.5% positivity rate recorded

US Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

Two dead, others injured in Manchester drive-by

114 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20.5% positivity rate recorded

Sagicor reorganises senior management structure

Mayberry Superstars Marlin Tournament launched

VIDEO: Man chopped to death, another injured in Red Hills

Friday Sep 16

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

28 minutes ago

The swimming pool on the compound on Campion College in St Andrew.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Campion College said its community is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of fifth-form student Jordan Gibson.

Jordan drowned in the school’s pool in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.

The student, who was reportedly 16 years old and epileptic, was said to have died during a team training exercise.

“We grieve with his family, friends, and all who feel his loss,” Campion College said in a brief statement on Friday.

The school said its counselling colleagues are available to speak with those who need care at this time.

“Jordan will be deeply missed. We pray for God’s mercy and comfort for his parents and family. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement from Campion College read.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Campion College student who drowned ‘will be deeply missed’

Jamaica News

Four, including woman, taken into custody after gun find in St James

Sport

New Reggae Boyz coach Hallgrimsson recalls Andre Blake

More From

Sport

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

See also

Entertainment

Guyanese makeup artist transforms herself into J’can dancehall acts

Makeup transformations are usually amazing, but ultra-talented makeup artist, Annada Aaliyah Anthon is creating a buzz on social media with her jaw-dropping creations.
The Guyanese woman is tra

Jamaica News

Campion College student drowns at school

A Campion College student drowned at the school in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.
The student, who was reportedly 16 years old, is said to have died during training.
More information later.

Jamaica News

Jamaican sniper Lee Boyd Malvo denied parole in the US

…20 years after terrorising DC area

Jamaica News

From growing up in boys’ home to having his own family

A success story of the former St John Bosco Boys’ Home in Manchester

Sport

Shericka Jackson finishes 5th in Bellinzona, Natoya Goule takes 800m

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson could only manage fifth place in the women’s 100m at the Gala dei Castelli, this season’s final World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols