Campion College student who drowned ‘will be deeply missed’ Loop Jamaica

Campion College said its community is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of fifth-form student Jordan Gibson.

Jordan drowned in the school’s pool in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.

The student, who was reportedly 16 years old and epileptic, was said to have died during a team training exercise.

“We grieve with his family, friends, and all who feel his loss,” Campion College said in a brief statement on Friday.

The school said its counselling colleagues are available to speak with those who need care at this time.

“Jordan will be deeply missed. We pray for God’s mercy and comfort for his parents and family. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement from Campion College read.