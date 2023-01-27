Campion students in Barbados on exchange programme Loop Jamaica

Twenty-two sixth-form students of Campion College are in Barbados to experience life at Harrison College until the end of the month, as part of the Harrison-Campion Student Exchange Programme.

The Harrison-Campion Student Exchange Programme started last year when 20 sixth-form students from Harrison College visited Campion College in October for one week.

Chairman of the Board at Harrison College, Andrew Pilgrim stressed the importance of having regional exchange programmes saying older people in Barbados, Kingston, Kingstown, or Port-of-Spain believe those in the region are essentially the same.

During their stay, the Campion students, who are accompanied by their Principal Grace Baston, will have a packed itinerary as they experience classes at Harrison College and other educational and cultural activities.

On the final day of the reciprocal visit, they will take part in a joint student-led regional educational summit where both schools come together to present on issues of importance such as the impact of globalisation on Caribbean identity, crime and deviance and its impact on the economy and sustainable tourism within the Caribbean.