Campus Elite’s MUA challenge ahead of Ribbiz Reserve WNZDZ anniversary Loop Jamaica

Ribbiz Ultra Lounge has partnered with the college marketing agency and lifestyle brand Campus Elite, bonding over make-up.

And they’re making an open call for all make-up artists across Jamaica to participate in their first make-up competition in celebration of the first anniversary of Ribbiz Reserve WNZDZ, a highly popular weekly event held at the Ardenne Road location.

The make-up challenge was created to showcase the creativity of make-up artists across Jamaica and is focusing on the theme ‘Dancehall Cyber Punk’.

The artistry should depict the Cyberpunk theme, showcasing the artists’ interpretation of dancehall in a futuristic setting, utilizing edgy and animated designs to bring the looks to life.

The most artistic make-up design that portrays the theme accurately will win the grand prize of JM$25k.

Sandré Malcolm, CEO of Campus Elite, expressed his excitement and curiosity to see the creative looks that the participating Makeup artists will come up with.

He stated that ‘We wanted to do something special for our first anniversary, and more so, something that our supporters can benefit from. Jamaicans are very creative so I know that they will come up with some extraordinary looks, and I can’t wait to see them. While the winner will have an additional $25,000 in his/her bank account, he or she will also benefit from a wider clientele and an increase in opportunities. I just know choosing a winner is going to be a difficult task.’

Participants are required to follow four steps in order to complete their entry in the competition. These include:

1 Create a TikTok video showing yourself doing a makeup design on a face. The design should depict the theme Dancehall Cyberpunk, using the style guide with colours, red, black, yellow, neon green style: tech, futuristic, edgy)

2 Take a photo of the result. This image will be used in the social media voting rounds.

3 Upload your video to TikTok. Mention the Campus Elite TikTok page, using the hashtags #RRWnzdz #DancehallCyberPunk and #CESummer24.

4 Complete a form to submit your entry. You will be required to submit the link to your TikTok video as well as the photo for your submission.

Submissions for this challenge opened on Monday May 13 and is scheduled to close on Friday June 5. The winner will be announced on Monday June 10, 2024, two days prior to the anniversary celebrations. Visit the website DH CyberPunk for more information.