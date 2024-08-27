Canada readies for Sean Paul’s ‘Greatest Tour’

Canadian fans of multi-platinum recording artiste Sean Paul will get the chance to see his “Greatest Tour”.

Starting August 27 concertgoers in Bala, Ontario will fill the Kee To Bala to kick off the nine-show schedule. Fans will be able to see the show in Toronto at Budweiser Stage on August 28; the Avenir Centre in Moncton, Manitoba on August 31; and Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The east-coast Province Quebec has a five-show demand including at Place Bell in Laval, Saint Georges; Quebec City; Gatineau; and Trois Rivieres, where the third leg of Greatest Tour ends on September 7.

Sean Paul started “Greatest Tour” in the US with 22 shows criss-crossing the country to Orlando, Las Vegas, Boston, Detroit, Austin, Denver, Chicago, and Dallas for the month of May.

The demand was high as he started the second leg of the Tour in Europe on July 4. Droves of fans will be able to see him, his electrifying dancers and accomplished Badda Bandz starting with the 42,000 capacity crowd in Arras, France at the Main Square Festival. He also performed in the United Kingdom at the Ricoh Arena on July 9 and the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 12 with other stops in Genk, Belgium; Hamburg, Germany; Ostrava, Czech Republic; Cluj, Romania; and Nyon, Switzerland. Approximately 300,000 fans will have seen Sean Paul this summer concert season, which has been his longest in several years.

Busy performance schedule aside Sean Paul’s summer has held quite a few highs.

This Saturday, August 24, he will be honoured with the Entertainer’s Key to New York City by the city’s mayor Eric Adams. The ceremony will be held during the Rise Up NYC concert at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens. This comes after he was recognised on August 11 by Jamaica Poetry Festival with a Lifetime Achievement Award at its 14th staging at the University of Technology Jamaica. He was also highlighted as one of the 12 dancehall industry players, who supported Spice along her 25 years as an artiste in the genre at the launch of the proclaimed Queen of Dancehall’s “Mirror 25” album.

On August 16, he released “one of the highlights of his career” with the track “Bring It” on the “Showtime Riddim”. The single, co-produced by his Dutty Rock Productions and iconic, prolific dancehall producer Dave Kelly, already has 480000-plus streams on Spotify. His 2005-released third studio album “The Trinity” was also certified platinum (300,000 units) by the British Phonographic Industry in the United Kingdom on the same day as the “Bring It” release.