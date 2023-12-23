Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, family to vacation in Jamaica for 2nd year Loop Jamaica

For the second consecutive year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be spending his post-Christmas vacation in Jamaica.

According to the Canadian press, members of Trudeau’s immediate family will accompany him on the trip to the island from December 26, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

The prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is to also travel with him, despite the pair separating after 18 years of marriage.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Canada informed the public that Trudeau will remain in contact with his office and continue to be briefed on issues.

Trudeau’s trip to Jamaica is a further indication that the island remains one of the ideal spots for the 2023-2024 winter tourist season for many visitors.

In fact, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett declared last month that the season will be the best in Jamaica’s history.

He boasted that 1.05 million airline seats have been secured from nearly 6,000 flights coming into Jamaica out of the United States for the winter season.

This represents a 13 per cent increase over the 2022-2023 winter season, Bartlett said then.