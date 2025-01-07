Canadian toddler drowns at Trelawny hotel

Authorities in Trelawny have launched an investigation into the death of three-year-old Shea Anderson, a Canadian visitor who reportedly drowned in a hotel pool on Monday.

Anderson, who was from Toronto, Canada, was vacationing with her parents when the incident occurred.

According to reports, around 1:45 p.m., the child was at the pool with one of her parents when she got into difficulty.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Trelawny police have since opened a probe to determine the circumstances surrounding the toddler’s death.