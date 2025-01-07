1,500 tablets donated to early-childhood institutions Innovative Energy Group targets growth with US$5 million fundraising Over 300 earthquakes recorded in Jamaica in 2024, 19 tremors felt Jamaican man avoids deportation from UK due to bisexuality MSMEs drive $207.4 billion in sales growth across key sectors Hundreds of US visa appointments cancelled in Colombia
Local News

Canadian toddler drowns at Trelawny hotel

04 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

Tuesday Feb 04

Weather 22°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

32 minutes ago - Updated

iStock photo of a pool

iStock photo of a pool

image

Authorities in Trelawny have launched an investigation into the death of three-year-old Shea Anderson, a Canadian visitor who reportedly drowned in a hotel pool on Monday.

Anderson, who was from Toronto, Canada, was vacationing with her parents when the incident occurred.

According to reports, around 1:45 p.m., the child was at the pool with one of her parents when she got into difficulty.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Trelawny police have since opened a probe to determine the circumstances surrounding the toddler’s death.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Julian Marley ready for Emancipation Park and ‘Bob at 80’ celebrations

Jamaica News

Canadian toddler drowns at Trelawny hotel

Jamaica News

Fruit, vegetable prices see massive reductions - Green

More From

Support us

Related News

07 January 2025

NBA: Magic hand Knicks third straight loss

10 January 2025

72 hour curfew imposed in sections of Denham Town, Kingston West

27 January 2025

Rhoda Crawford accuses media, civil groups of political bias

10 January 2025

Jamaicans not impacted by UK's Electronic Travel Authorization